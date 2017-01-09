AAP-BJP trade charges over sanitation workers strike

A political blame game has begun between the AAP and the BJP over sanitation workers’ strike with both accusing each other of creating the health and hygiene crisis staring at the east Delhi residents. The strike called by sanitation workers of East Delhi Municipal Corporation (EDMC) over non-payment of their salaries entered fifth day on Monday.

While Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal accused EDMC’s leaders of diverting funds means for salaries of sanitation workers, Delhi BJP chief Manoj Tiwari accused the AAP government of indulging in “dirty” politics over strike. BJP rules the three municipal corporations in Delhi, which AAP is eyeing. The elections for the civic bodies are scheduled to be held later this year.

AAP and BJP both want to gain support of sanitation workers who play vital role in deciding the fate of parties in the municipal polls. “More funds, than were due this year, have been given to MCD. BJP siphoned it off or diverted it rather than paying salaries (sic),” Kejriwal tweeted.

Hitting back, Tiwari said, “It is regrettable that playing dirty politics, the Kejriwal government is not only withholding economic assistance of EDMC but also trying to mislead citizens and civic employees of East Delhi by issuing misleading financial figures.” Earlier in the day, Kejriwal’s deputy Manish Sisodia met Lt Governor Anil Baijal over the issue.

Sisodia said the AAP government has released Rs 119 crore to EDMC and claimed it has given more funds to the civic bodies than any other government. “Where is all this money going? Who is bungling all this money?” he said in a tweet posting details of five years of funds allocated to the civic bodies.

The Deputy CM also met the EDMC commissioner, mayor, and representatives of RWAs to discuss the situation due to the strike. “Delhi government can dispose off the garbage by deploying PWD trucks if the RWAs extend their help in it,” he said.