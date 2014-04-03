Aam Aadmi Party finding ways to join BJP: Ramdev

Yoga Guru Ramdev on Thursday claimed that Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) has lost public support and the Arvind Kejriwal led party was now finding ways to join hands with the BJP.

“They (AAP) are keen to join hands with BJP, their situation is shaky and they have lost the public support,” Ramdev said addressing a press conference here.

Highlighting the role he is playing in enabling Narendra Modi become the country’s next Prime Minister, Ramdev claimed that even AAP was keen on joining hands with BJP.

If he (Arvind Kejriwal) comes in favour of Modi, definitely, I am prepared to mediate,” he said when asked if he will mediate in case AAP or Kejriwal shows inclination to join hands with BJP.

Ramdev said he had earlier backed former Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on the issue of war against corruption as the AAP leader had set out to cleanse the system, but he regretted that now he has “lost his way”.

“But he deflected from his mission. Kejriwal raised issues, which Modi raises and for this I had given him the blessings. Now, I am advising him (Kejriwal) that don’t make excuses, don’t become a puppet in the hands of the Congress…,” he said.

Slamming the AAP, Ramdev said “till today AAP’s ideology, policies and their principles are not clear.”

“They are themselves confused whether they are Rightist, Leftist or Communist, nationalist or opportunist, what they are, they are not clear. We don’t know what their economic policies are, what are their views on foreign policy, agriculture policy, they are not getting time to think on this, as their single agenda is to finish Modi,” he said.

He said the poor people who had thought that Kejriwal will be their messiah for them and now they have been let down.

