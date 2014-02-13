A winner, a walkover and 14 primaries to go

Manas Bora celebrates in Guwahati. (Photo: Dasarath Deka)

Guwahati became Wednesday the first seat to elect its Congress candidate through the US-style primaries introduced by Rahul Gandhi. Kolkata North too has selected its candidate, but the primary there was cancelled with Somen Mitra getting the Lok Sabha ticket uncontested.

Manas Bora, son of Assam Social Welfare Minister Akon Bora, was declared winner of the Guwhati primary Wednesday, winning nearly half the votes cast in a contest among seven candidates. The polling was conducted by AICC-appointed returning officer Deepak Rathore with Avinash Pandey, AICC secretary in charge of Assam, as the observer.

Bora polled 410 of 823 votes, followed by Youth Congress leader Juri Sarma Bordoloi (215) and filmmaker and media personality Bobbeeta Sarma (115). Others who were in the fray were Pankaj Borbora (114), Munmi Dutta (75), Bolin Bordoloi (50), and Anupam Bordoloi (11.5). Bordoloi is a former Tata Tea executive who had been kidnapped by NDFB militants in 1993, and whose brother Robin had lost the last Lok Sabha election to the seat.

Guwahati is a key constituency in Assam for its location and size, covering 10 assembly segments. BJP vice-president Bijoya Chakravarty won it with a huge margin last time, having taken the seat in 1999 too. In 2004, the BJP fielded Bhupen Hazarika, who lost.

Bora is currently president of the Congress’s committee for the constituency. His father has been legislator from Dispur LAC for the past two terms. Manas Bora had recently acquired a Guwahati-based Assamese daily newspaper.

In Kolkata, a team of 14 that had arrived from Delhi declared Mitra winner, sent Rahul a report and left. The primaries for the other 14 seats selected, meanwhile, are in various stages of preparation.

