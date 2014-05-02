2G Scam: A Raja, Kanimozhi, others summoned in money laundering case

Former Telecom minister A Raja. (AP Photo)

Former Telecom Minister A Raja, DMK MP Kanimozhi and 17 other accused were on Friday summoned to appear on May 26 by a Delhi court which took cognisance of the charge sheet filed in connection with a money laundering case related to 2G scam by the Enforcement Directorate (ED).

Special CBI Judge O P Saini asked all the accused, including DMK supremo M Karunanidhi’s wife Dayalu Ammal, to appear before it, saying there is “enough incriminating material” on record to proceed against them.

“I have carefully considered the submissions made at the bar in the light of the material on record. Since the complaint has been filed by a public servant, there is no need to examine him.

“On perusal of the material on record, I am satisfied that there is enough incriminating material on record to proceed against the accused persons. Accordingly, I take cognisance of the case,” the judge said, adding, “Issue summons to the accused for May 26.”

ED had filed its charge sheet against 19 accused, including 10 individuals and nine companies, on April 25 in the money laundering case.

Besides Raja, Kanimozhi and Dayalu Ammal, ED also named promoters of Swan Telecom Pvt Ltd (STPL) Shahid Balwa and Vinod Goenka as accused in the case.

Directors of Kusegaon Fruits and Vegetables Pvt Ltd, Asif Balwa and Rajiv Aggarwal, Bollywood producer Karim Morani, P Amirtham and Kalaignar TV Managing Director Sharad Kumar have also been named as accused in the case.

ED also named as accused STPL, Kusegaon Realty Pvt Ltd (formerly known as Kusegaon Fruits and Vegetables Pvt Ltd), Cineyug Media and Entertainment Pvt Ltd (formerly known as Cineyug Films Pvt Ltd), Kalaignar TV Pvt Ltd, Dynamix Realty, Eversmile Construction Company Pvt Ltd, Conwood Constructions and Developers (P) Ltd, DB Realty Ltd and Nihar Constructions Pvt Ltd.

