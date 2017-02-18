Politics of destruction in TMC’s DNA: Sujan Chakraborty 

Hitting back at Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee for holding the Opposition responsible for damage to the state Assembly, CPM MLA Sujan Chakraborty on Friday said politics of destruction is in the TMC’s DNA. “All of a sudden, the chief minister has discovered that politics of destruction is being pursued by Opposition. She must visit areas like Aushgram and Bhangar where violence has taken place, and announce that it was done by the Opposition. But she does not have the guts to say that because the Opposition was not involved in any of them,” Chakraborty said in the Assembly.

What else is making news:

Earlier in the day, Mamata had said the state government would not tolerate politics of destruction, and blamed Opposition MLAs for damage in Assembly during a scuffle between them and security guards on February 8. on Thursday, Assembly Speaker Biman Banerjee announced that a budget of Rs 12.5 lakh has been estimated for damage done to some microphones.

“Those who had ransacked the Assembly in 2006 and destroyed furniture are scared to accept the truth. The politics of destruction is in the DNA of Trinamool Congress, and they only know the trick to put the blame on the Opposition,” Chakraborty added. Meanwhile, eight MLAs were summoned by the secretary of the Assembly as eyewitnesses to the February 8 scuffle, which led to the hospitalisation of Leader of Opposition Abdul Mannan. Among the eight MLAs, four were from the Opposition. However, two of them claimed they were wrongfully summoned as they were not present at the time of the incident.

“I was present in the first half of the session, then I left for Malda because of an emergency. I could not attend the second half when the scuffle took place. I was not present, and can produce my train ticket as evidence,” said CPM MLA Khagen Murmu.