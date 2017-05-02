Politicians and corporates can work together if nation first is motto: Devendra Fadnavis

Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis. (File Photo) Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis. (File Photo)

There is nothing wrong with politicians and the corporate sector working together provided they keep the principle of nation first in mind and not use the nexus to serve their vested interests, said Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis on Monday while sharing the dais with Ratan Tata, former chairman of the Tata Groups, in Mumbai.

Attending Transform Maharashtra, an event where they interacted with students, Fadnavis said, “I firmly believe the process of transformation has set in with policy reforms undertaken by our government and will keep pace with the expectations of new age India driven by PM Narendra Modi.” He said the process of transformation has transcended beyond politics and corporate sector to diverse sectors and segments. The bottom line is the people’s participation to deliver the change, he said.

Exuding optimism on Maharashtra Day, the CM said, “My generation will see the change. And I believe the generation next will consolidate the process of development to the next level in coming years.”

Both Fadnavis and Tata dwelt at length on the start-up projects which had caught the imagination of youngsters Maharashtra. Fadnavis said, “We are soon coming up with a comprehensive start-up policy. Pune will be the main start-up hub of Maharashtra and would be linked with pathways to connect to cities and towns across Maharashtra.” Tata stressed on a strong ecosystem to bring investments in start-ups with strong centres and pathways. In the US, which has seen a start-up boom, there are centres at Massachusetts and California. “We have to ensure that there are one to two strong centres. Mumbai can be one of them in Maharashtra,” he said. Tata said, “If I were 20 years younger, I would have loved to savour the new age India and Maharashtra. Our chief minister is doing a good job.”

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App now