Political witch hunt, will return to power: Virbhadra Singh 

Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Virbhadra Singh. (Source: File/PTI) Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Virbhadra Singh. (Source: File/PTI)

HIMACHAL PRADESH Chief Minister Virbhadra Singh once again targeted the BJP and the central government for legal troubles against him following the Delhi High Court directive in the DA case. He said the BJP has made a mistake by framing false and fabricated cases against him. “I am not only going to fight back, legally and politically but will prove that the cases are politically motivated. The Congress will return to power in this year’s polls as I enjoy trust and sympathy of the people,” said the CM. Virbhadra said the Delhi High Court judgment was well anticipated. “This is an order passed by a single bench. I have every right to go to the double bench in the HC or Supreme Court to assail the order,” he said.

The chief minister said three types of agencies – income tax, CBI and Enforcement Directorate – were probing his cases. He also alleged that though an Income Tax Appellant Tribunal functioning from Chandigarh which has four judges, a special court was constituted for his case. “A special kangaroo court was set up for me and my cases. I have attended each and every hearing whenever called. This shows how I was being framed under a political conspiracy,” said Virbhadra. Asked if the judgment would affect him politically, the CM shot back, “This will not affect me in any way. Everyone knows the cases are politically motivated and false. I am going to win the polls and form government. It will give me strength.”

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App now