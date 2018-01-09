Citing political vendetta by Congress govt, CM Jai Ram Thakur to withdraw cases against HPCA

Jai Ram Thakur said the government was committed to provide a clean and transparent administration. (File Photo) Jai Ram Thakur said the government was committed to provide a clean and transparent administration. (File Photo)

Citing political vendetta, Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur said the cases against the Himachal Pradesh Cricket Association (HPCA) that were filed by the previous Congress regime would be withdrawn.

In his first interaction with the media after becoming the CM, Thakur said, “All those cases filed against the HPCA as result of political vendetta will be taken back. Process to withdraw those cases will begin soon.” In all, four FIRs were registered against the HPCA and president Anurag Thakur, including one that sought cancellation of the land lease for the Dharamshala cricket stadium.

Thakur, a three-time BJP MP, is presently out on bail and he had challenged the cases in the High Court and Supreme Court, seeking relief against taking over of the stadium and other properties, including a luxury resort The Pavillion. Besides Thakur, top-level officers like Deepak Shanan, an additional chief secretary-level officer, were booked in the case.

The CM also said the government had submitted to Governor Acharya Devvrat a list of corruption allegations against the previous Virbhadra Singh-led government. Denying it to be a case of political vendatta, Thakur said all the allegations would be probed. “The government has decided not to compromise with corruption at any level. I have told the Cabinet ministers and also officers that corruption will not be tolerated,” he said

He said the government was committed to provide a clean and transparent administration. “There will be focus on improving the law and order situation, which had gone bad to worst during the previous government, resulting in cases of heinous crimes like the rape and murder of a 16-year old school girl and the killing of forest guard Hoshiar Singh,” the 54-year-old said.

Thakur said the government would soon be starting two 24X7 helplines in this regard and the action taken report would be monitored at Chief Minister’s Office level. The CM also pledged to start a major drive against mafia raj. “The youths have become the worst victim of drug abuse and the government will not waste any time in launching a crack down,” he said.

Referring to transfer of SP (Una) Sanjeev Gandhi, who had started a war against the mining mafia, Thakur said it was a regular administrative transfer that the government had done to send a message of change. “It’s part of the exercise which the new government has started and no motive should attached,” he added.

Asked about the allowance that was given to unemployed youths by the previous government, the CM said, “It was a sheer gimmick and not aimed to benefit the youths. The announcement was made under compulsion before the elections and the youths were also not very much enthusiastic about it.” When asked if the present government would continue the scheme, he said, “It was done only to hoodwink the youths.”

