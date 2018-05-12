Political stars gather for Tej Pratap’s wedding

Tej Pratap will marry Tej Pratap will marry Aishwarya Rai , daughter of senior RJD leader and former minister Chandrika Rai and granddaughter of former Bihar CM Daroga Prasad Rai. (Source: RJD)

Opposition leaders gathered in Patna on Saturday to attend the wedding of RJD chief Lalu Prasad’s son Tej Pratap Yadav, the festivities made brighter by the presence of the now jailed former Bihar Chief Minister. Lalu Prasad arrived in Patna on Thursday from Ranchi on parole for three days to attend the elder son’s marriage. But on Friday, the Ranchi High Court granted him six weeks bail.

More than 30,000 people were set to attend the event, and many had poured in from all across Bihar, Jharkhand, Uttar Pradesh and West Bengal, RJD state President Ram Chander Purve said. According to RJD leader Bhola Yadav, NCP leader Praful Patel, former Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Akhilesh Yadav, dissident BJP MPs Shatrughan Sinha and Kirti Azad and rebel Janata Dal-United leader Sharad Yadav had reached the city.

More than 30,000 people were set to attend the event, and many had poured in from all across Bihar, Jharkhand, Uttar Pradesh and West Bengal, RJD state President Ram Chander Purve said. (Express Photo) More than 30,000 people were set to attend the event, and many had poured in from all across Bihar, Jharkhand, Uttar Pradesh and West Bengal, RJD state President Ram Chander Purve said. (Express Photo)

Congress President Rahul Gandhi and his sister Priyanka Gandhi, Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar and some notable BJP leaders from Bihar were also expected to arrive, Bhola Yadav said. Bihar’s popular ‘litti-chokha’, Amritsari kulcha, imarti, gulab jamun, karhai paneer and kulfi besides continental dishes will be served to the guests. “There will be 200 items in the lavish dinner,” a staffer at Lalu Prasad’s residence said.

The marriage venue has been decorated with flowers from Thailand. The venue is a sprawling veterinary college ground, spread over 9,000 square metres, RJD leader Shakti Yadav said. (Express Photo) The marriage venue has been decorated with flowers from Thailand. The venue is a sprawling veterinary college ground, spread over 9,000 square metres, RJD leader Shakti Yadav said. (Express Photo)

The marriage venue has been decorated with flowers from Thailand. The venue is a sprawling veterinary college ground, spread over 9,000 square metres, RJD leader Shakti Yadav said.

All of Lalu Prasad and his wife Rabri Devi’s seven daughters are married. The younger son, Tejashwi Yadav, a former Deputy Chief Minister, is yet to marry. “Laluji is enjoying every moment with his family,” an insider said.

Lalu Prasad was jailed in December after conviction in the fodder scam.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App