Ghazipur landfill collapse: Political slugfest begins as AAP calls it man-made disaster

“A man-made disaster”, tweeted Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal following the Ghazipur landfill collapse even as as he hit out at the BJP — which controls both the Delhi Development Authority and the East Delhi Municipal Corporation — for not ensuring availability of land for landfills. The BJP, meanwhile, called for inter-agency cooperation. Kejriwal, who reached Ghazipur with his deputy Manish Sisodia, said, “I think this is a completely incorrect way of disposing garbage. Across the world, there are modern ways of doing this. The Delhi government’s Delhi Pollution Control Committee has issued them (EDMC) a number of notices. I will speak to the L-G and we will… pressure MCD to use modern ways to manage solid waste.”

While Leader of Opposition and BJP leader Vijender Gupta called for “inter-agency” cooperation, the AAP remained combative. Party spokesperson Saurabh Bhardwaj said, “The problem is that the DDA is not accountable to Delhi or its people. It comes directly under the L-G and is controlled by the BJP government at the Centre. Why would the Centre care about a landfill or a mohalla clinic in Delhi? And no one asks the L-G about anything.”

Delhi BJP chief Manoj Tiwari, meanwhile, asked EDMC to ensure “relief” and “work to develop additional landfill sites”. In a statement, he said, “I have sought an immediate report from the EDMC mayor and asked the civic body to ensure proper relief for the injured. It is important that steps be taken to develop additional landfill sites in Delhi as well as scientific disposal of garbage… We must try to avoid stacking mountains of garbage.”

But EDMC mayor Neema Bhagat said avoiding “stacking mountains of garbage” was presently impossible: “We have been demanding land, not just recently but for over a decade. What can we do if there is no land?” Asked about the DDA, she said, “I don’t want to comment on that. We have asked for land and haven’t got it. So we have been taking steps to try and reduce the height of the garbage.”

