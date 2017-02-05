Political situation in the country is changing: Sharad Pawar

NCP chief Sharad Pawar. (File photo) NCP chief Sharad Pawar. (File photo)

Predicting defeat of BJP in ensuing elections to state Assemblies, NCP chief Sharad Pawar today said Mumbai is a “mini India” and results of the civic polls will send out a strong message to the entire country. Launching NCP’s campaign for the BMC poll here, Pawar said, “Political situation in the country is changing.” “Lives of working and labour classes in Mumbai have been severely affected due to demonetisation. In state Assemblies where elections have taken place and will take place, BJP’s defeat is certain,” he said. The former Union Minister also took a dig at the “transparency agenda” of the BJP to corner Shiv Sena and said both parties were in power in BMC for the last two decades and were responsible for the decay in civic amenities in the megapolis. He said change in the civic body was the only option to develop Mumbai. Pawar further said NCP-controlled Pune, Pimpri-Chinchwad and Navi-Mumbai civic bodies were better run than Mumbai.

The party should be given a chance in Mumbai as well, he added.

“NCP’s clock will repair the country’s current bad time,” he said.

The former Maharashtra Chief Minister also lashed out at BJP for inducting people with criminal record. “BJP thinks those with criminal background when inducted into their fold are purified,” he said.

Pawar said, “NCP wanted to protect the interests and work for welfare of Marathi people as well as those who came from different parts of the country and toiled hard to contribute to the city’s prosperity.”

“Demonetisation has hit hard the poor, farmers, industrial workers,” said the Maratha strongman.

Pawar said his party has taken care of providing clean drinking water in Navi Mumbai and in Mumbai not even a half-heartened effort is being made in this regard.

The Sena and BJP were ruling the BMC for 25 years and they have not solved the recurring drinking water issue, claimed the NCP chief.

“The Chief Minister claims that there is rampant corruption in the BMC but you were sharing power with the Sena. We need to teach both the parties a hard hitting lesson and see to that they do not retain power,” said Pawar.

“Look at our developmental works accomplished in Navi Mumbai, Pune and Pimpri-Chinchwad where we are in power and compare this to the shoddy work in Mumbai,” he added.

Pawar also alleged that BJP has the largest number of members having a string of criminal history.

The interests of the Marathi ‘manoos’ should be of prime importance and NCP would keep a check on “outsiders” who are all out to destroy the very culture of Maharashtra, said the NCP chief.

“Crores of people stood in line outside banks and ATMs to withdraw their hard earned money and in the process lost their day wages while standing in the huge queues under the scorching sun. Industrialists were missing in the long queues but the common man was seen,” he said.

“Just as NCP changed the face of Navi Mumbai, we will do the same for Mumbai,” Pawar said and alleged that Mumbai is riddled with potholed roads and that is a issue of large-scale scam.