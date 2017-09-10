Political row over Hindu Aikyavedi leader’s comments linking Gauri Lankesh killing to BJP

Citizens with posters and placards during a protest against the killing of journalist Gauri Lankesh. (Source: PTI) Citizens with posters and placards during a protest against the killing of journalist Gauri Lankesh. (Source: PTI)

A political row has erupted in Kerala over a Sangh Parivar outfit leader’s speech urging secular writers in the state to conduct “Mrityunjaya Homam”, held for ensuring longevity, while referring to the recent death of journalist-activist Gauri Lankesh in Karnataka. Her speech was flayed by Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan and Congress leaders.

Apparently referring to allegations seeking to link the killing of Gauri to the BJP or people following its ideology, Hindu Aikyavedi state President K P Sasikala on Friday had said there was no need for them to indulge in such acts. She alleged that Congress in Karnataka was capitalising on such issues and said the party “is facing continuous electoral defeats”. Sasikala urged secular writers in Kerala to conduct ‘Mrutyunjaya homam’ at Lord Shiva temples to save them from meeting similar fate of Lankesh.

Speaking in Kannur today, Vijayan, without naming Sasikala, said asking thinkers and writers to conduct ‘Mrityunjaya Homam’ was meant to disrupt the progress made by Kerala society. Leader of Opposition in the state Assembly Ramesh Chennithala urged the government to book Sasikala for her controversial speech under non-bailable sections of IPC.

Congress MLA V D Satheesan alleged she had threatened secular writers. He said he had submitted a petition to the state Director General of Police seeking action against Sasikala for her “hate speech” targeting secular writers. The BJP and the Hindu Aikyavedi alleged that the visual media aired a “distorted version” of her speech.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App