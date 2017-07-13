Political parties, NGOs of Mizoram submit memorandum to PMO 

A press statement issued by MZP said the memorandum, signed by presidents of all the political parties, NGOs and student bodies was submitted to the PMO on Wednesday and the copies were given to the Union Home Minister Rajnath Singh and the interlocutor for the Centre and NSCN (I-M) parleys R N Ravi. (File) A press statement issued by MZP said the memorandum, signed by presidents of all the political parties, NGOs and student bodies was submitted to the PMO on Wednesday and the copies were given to the Union Home Minister Rajnath Singh and the interlocutor for the Centre and NSCN (I-M) parleys R N Ravi. (File)

A joint memorandum of all the major political parties, NGOs and student associations of Mizoram in regard to the future of the Mizos living in neighbouring Manipur was submitted to the Prime Minister’s office, the Mizo Zirlai Pawl (MZP) said on Wednesday. A press statement issued by MZP or Mizo Students Federation said the memorandum, signed by presidents of all the political parties, NGOs and student bodies was submitted to the PMO on Wednesday and the copies were given to the Union Home Minister Rajnath Singh and the interlocutor for the Centre and NSCN (I-M) parleys R N Ravi.

The memorandum urged the Centre not to finalise Naga Framework Agreement without solving the political problems of the Mizos living in the hill areas of Manipur. “The ongoing peace talks between the Centre and the NSCN (I-M) is most likely to have effects on the Mizo people residing in Manipur adjoining Mizoram,” the memorandum said, adding that if special autonomy is given to the Naga inhabited areas in Manipur, such autonomy should also be accorded to the Mizos in that state.

If the Naga inhabited areas in Manipur are amalgamated to Nagalim by provisions of the Naga Agreement as demanded by the NSCN, the Mizo inhabited areas in Manipur should also be amalgamated to Mizoram so that the Mizos living in the neighbouring state are not assimilated by more populous race, the memorandum said.

