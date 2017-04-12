Political parties criticise police action against Panjab University students

It was a tough day for students as well as cops during the protest at Panjab University on Tuesday. (Source: Kamleshwar Singh and Sahil Walia) It was a tough day for students as well as cops during the protest at Panjab University on Tuesday. (Source: Kamleshwar Singh and Sahil Walia)

Political parties criticised the police action on the students of Panjab University on Tuesday. The Chandigarh Congress Committee president Pardeep Chhabra while criticising the incident, said it was the failure of local MP Kirron Kher and BJP leaders who have failed to get funds for the university that led to the agitation.

“BJP-led administration cane-charged photojournalists covering the agitation. The Congress condemns this action,” he said. The Aam Aadmi Party threatened to hold protests if the decision of fee hike was not rolled back.

“The government is forcefully trying to silence the voice of students. The decision of the fee hike is unprecedented and contradicts the duty of government to provide education to the residents of the country. The government must immediately roll back the fee hike,” a party spokesperson quoted the AAP youth wing state president Harjot Singh Bains as saying.

Criticizing the HRD ministry and Panjab University Chandigarh authorities for hiking tuition fees, Bains said the apathy of the government is responsible for letting down the education system and accused the government of ignoring the government institutions to help the private education mafia.

Bains requested the Captain Amrinder Singh led Punjab government to release the state’s share of funds to the University so that students and facility members should not suffer due to the ongoing financial crisis. “The inistry of Human Resource Development must immediately look into the matter to resolve the issue. The decision of authorities is affecting the lives of thousands of students from the region,” he said.

