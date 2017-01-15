Political parties bracing for Dholpur bypolls

Representational image Representational image

Political parties in Rajasthan including the ruling BJP are gearing up for the battle in Dholpur, where the Assembly by-poll is to be held after the seat fell vacant following disqualification of BSP MLA B L Kushwah upon his conviction in a murder case. As the elections have to be conducted within six months of the vacancy, the parties have started preparing for it.

Watch What Else Is Making News?

Earlier, the parties were expecting the by-election date along with the announcement of dates for the Assembly elections in five states, but the Election Commission did not make any declaration in this regard.

Dholpur being the home town of Chief Minister Vasundhara Raje, she has roped in state ministers for visiting the constituency to undertake developmental works.

Kushwah’s membership of the state Assembly was terminated after he was convicted and sentenced to life imprisonment on December 8 last year.

In a case of honour killing in 2012, he was charged with getting a man, whom he suspected to be in a relationship with his sister, murdered through a contract killer.

While BSP is considering fielding Kushwah’s wife Shobha or a close relative to retain the seat, BJP is closely monitoring the mood of people following demonetisation.