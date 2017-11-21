Political leaders remember Priya Ranjan Dasmunsi: ‘Learnt the ropes of politics from him…’

Dasmunshi’s Rani Bhavani road’s house in South Kolkata (Express Photo by Partha Paul) Dasmunshi’s Rani Bhavani road’s house in South Kolkata (Express Photo by Partha Paul)

Many current Congress and Trinamool Congress leaders remember Priya Ranjan Dasmunsi as someone who had initiated them into the world of politics. Subrata Mukherjee, the seniormost minister in the Mamata Banerjee Cabinet, was one of the closest to Dasmunsi, who was bedridden following a cardiac arrest and paralysis on October 12, 2008 and passed away in New Delhi on Monday. With their association dating back to 1966-67, Mukherjee, the panchayat and rural development minister, said: “I feel like I have become fatherless again. He was my political friend, philosopher and guide. In matters political or personal, I used to seek his guidance on everything.”

“I had just graduated from Bangabashi College and joined Calcutta University where Priya da was a senior student. We were together in Chattra Parishad, Congress’ student wing. We have seen the days of the United Front government and the Naxal period, when there was a lot of political upheaval. While we stayed on the first floor of Mahajati Sadan, Priyo da used to even cook for us frequently,” he added.

A follower of Priyaranjan Dasmunshi paying tributes to a portrait at Dasmunshi’s Rani Bhavani road’s house in South Kolkata on Monday (Express photo by Partha Paul) A follower of Priyaranjan Dasmunshi paying tributes to a portrait at Dasmunshi’s Rani Bhavani road’s house in South Kolkata on Monday (Express photo by Partha Paul)

Somen Mitra, a former state Congress president, said Dasmunsi had got him a nomination from Sealdah in Kolkata for the first time. “I got elected as an MLA from Sealdah for the first time in 1972. I would not have got the nomination unless Priyo worked for it. He always encouraged young leaders. From 1972 to 1977, when Congress was in power in West Bengal, the party had 83 MLAs in the Assembly who were below 30 years of age,” he added. Cabinet Minister Sovondeb Chattopadhyay said: “I had entered politics holding Priyo da’s hand. It is a sad day for all of us, who are now veterans. He had his cultural side and used to publish a newspaper called Dakshini Varta. I used to write there regularly.” “Apart from being a politician, he was like an elder brother and guide to us all,” said state Congress president Adhir Chowdhury.

Abdul Mannan, Congress veteran and the leader of Opposition, said: “We are devastated. I learnt the ropes of politics from him and he helped me become what I am.” For Congress’ Rajya Sabha MP and former Bengal unit president, Pradip Bhattacharya, Dasmunsi was a trouble-shooter for the party. “Whenever the party was in some crisis, he emerged as a crisis manager. He was such a powerful speaker that the audience would believe whatever he said. I feel great pain today. He was fond of theatre and it was there that he met Deepa (a theatre artist),” said Bhattacharya.

Dasmunsi had married Deepa, also a Congress leader, in 1994 and have a son Priyadeep. For CPM MP and Politburo member Mohammed Salim, Dasmunsi was a master at cultivating personal relationships even with political opponents. “His death brings an end to an era of data-based and logic-based debates,” he added.

Priya Ranjan Dasmunsi (1945-2017) Priya Ranjan Dasmunsi (1945-2017)

Incidentally, Salim is now the MP from Raiganj, a constituency in North Bengal from where Dasmunsi was elected in 1999 and 2004. Many residents of Raiganj are still fond of him, said Salim. The government Monday declared half-day holiday for state employees as a mark of respect for Dasmunsi.

“It is a sad day for all of us. I am deeply saddened by the death of Priya Ranjan Dasmunsi. It is a great loss. May his soul rest in peace. He was a popular leader, a stalwart in politics,” said Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee at state secretariat Nabanna. “He (Dasmunsi) was in coma for almost 9 years. A massive stroke in 2008 virtually ended his political career. Otherwise he could have done more in his political life. He was still alive but now he is no more. It is a great loss. May his soul rest in peace,” she tweeted.

The body is likely to be brought to Kolkata late on Monday, and the state government will accord full state honours at his funeral. State Education Minister Partha Chatterjee said the Assembly will conclude its business by noon on Tuesday to allow members to pay their respect. Mamata said the cremation site will be decided by Dasmunsi’s family and the Congress. “I have already spoken to Abdul Mannan about this,” she added.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App