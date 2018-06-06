‘Political intervention needed for J&K talks’

During his J&K visit, Rajnath Singh is likely to announce measures for the “reintegration of misguided youths”, including setting up of sports facilities and generating employment opportunities. During his J&K visit, Rajnath Singh is likely to announce measures for the “reintegration of misguided youths”, including setting up of sports facilities and generating employment opportunities.

WITH UNION Home Minister Rajnath Singh starting a two-day visit to J&K Thursday, an internal assessment has cited “political intervention” more than “economic intervention” as the need of the hour to bring separatists to the table for a dialogue.

The assessment was conducted on the recent visit by Prime Minister Narendra Modi to J&K. On May 26, a week after Modi’s visit, Singh offered to hold talks with Hurriyat, which sought more clarity on the terms.

During his J&K visit, Singh is likely to announce measures for the “reintegration of misguided youths”, including setting up of sports facilities and generating employment opportunities.

Singh is also expected to study the possibility of extending the ceasefire after Ramzan. The internal assessment had described the move to suspend military operations during Ramzan as “successful”. The decision was welcomed by all the political parties, particularly J&K Chief Minister Mehbooba Mufti.

Home Ministry sources said while only 19 incidents were reported after suspension of operations on May 16, 71 were reported from May 1-15. However, more security personnel (19) were injured from May 16 to June 2 as compared to only six during the first fortnight of May.

According to the assessment, mainstream political parties like the National Conference (NC), Congress and BJP are of the opinion that projects launched by the Prime Minister are required to bring development to the region.

Out of the sanctioned Rs 80,068 crore, nearly Rs 24,000 crore has been released and over Rs 20,000 crore utilised. As many as 13 projects have been completed or are on the verge of completion, said a Home Ministry official. Ahead of Singh’s visit, a review meeting will be held Wednesday.

The assessment also said that political parties in Jammu are not satisfied with the Centre’s stance on Rohingya and want immediate action on their identification and deportation. Following this, the Home Ministry issued a fresh advisory last Friday to the J&K government to restrict Rohingya to their designated camps.

