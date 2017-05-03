Political fight over T P Senkumar case figures in Assembly   

The Supreme Court on April 24 ordered reinstatement of Senkumar, saying he was transferred by the ruling LDF government “unfairly” and “arbitrarily”. (Representational Image) The Supreme Court on April 24 ordered reinstatement of Senkumar, saying he was transferred by the ruling LDF government “unfairly” and “arbitrarily”. (Representational Image)

Political wrangling over the T P Senkumar case echoed in the Assembly for the second consecutive day today as the Opposition flayed the ruling LDF over the delay in implementing the Supreme Court order, reinstating him as DGP (Law and Order).

Opposition UDF members, some of whom came with banners carrying slogans like ‘Who is DGP of the state’, tried to disrupt the Question Hour by raking up the issue.

They raised slogans when Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan stood up to answer a question, prompting him to appeal to Speaker P Sreeramakrishnan to take steps for smooth conduct of the House.

The Speaker said it was not proper to create a commotion at the start of the Question Hour and reminded the Opposition they could take up issues like this during the Zero Hour.

Later on, the Opposition withdrew their protest and the House proceedings resumed.

The Opposition had staged a walkout yesterday over the issue notwithstanding the CM’s assurance that the government was committed to implement the apex court order.

The order to reinstate Senkumar as DGP (law and order) has been seen as a setback to the CPI(M)-led LDF government.

Opposition Congress-led UDF and BJP had on Tuesday alleged the state government was deliberately trying to delay the appointment of Senkumar.

He is due to retire in June.

