Political empowerment is critical for women development: M Venkaiah Naidu

Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu Saturday said political empowerment is the most critical aspect in the overall development of women even though they achieved tremendous success in different fields from space to sports. Addressing a gathering of Ficci Ladies organisation, he said, the country is on the threshold of transforming into a major economic power and for quickening the process, all Indians will have to work with renewed passion and commitment towards building the ‘New India’.

“While women achieved tremendous success in different fields from space to sports, political empowerment is the most critical aspect in the overall empowerment of women. “I hope that more and more women would be seen in various bodies—from panchayats to Parliament in the years ahead. It is also necessary to remove all hurdles that come in the way of socio-economic empowerment of women,” he said.

Naidu said the Centre and States need to take measures to pass the long pending Women Reservation Bill. Quoting an United Nation’s report, he said for every one additional year of education for women in reproductive age, child mortality is reduced by a huge 9.50 per cent.

The government launched various schemes for girl child welfare, including ‘Beti Bachao-Beti Padhao’ which seeks to reverse the trend of decline in child sex ratio, he added.

