Political discourse goes low, Congress MP says CPM state secretary has a ‘frog’ face

Political discourse in Kerala between Congress, CPM and BJP leaders often enters uncharted waters with frequent name-calling and verbal abuse. On Sunday, the discourse revealed a greater depth when a Congress MP publicly said the face of a CPM leader is similar to that of a ‘makkachi’ (frog in local parlance).
The remark was made by Wayanad MP MI Shanavas who said at a public meeting, “He is leading a Jana Jagratha yatra. There is no jagratha (vigil). Kodiyeri Balakrishnan, who has the face of a frog, was travelling in a car owned by the accused in a gold smuggling case. This will be the last such yatra.”
The Congress MP’s remarks were aimed at Balakrishnan, the CPM state secretary and the party’s highest-ranking official in Kerala. The CPM leader is in a sticky position after he used a Mini Cooper car, owned by Karat Faisal, an accused in a smuggling case, during the Jan Jagrata Yatra against the ‘fascist’ methods of the BJP. Faisal is the younger brother of Karat Razak, the CPM-backed MLA from Koduvally constituency.
Balakrishnan later told reporters that he did not know the owner of the car.
