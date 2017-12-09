Politburo meet today, Sitaram Yechury won’t push for alliance with Congress

CPI (M) General Secretary Sitaram Yechury during a press conference. (Express Photo by Narendra Vaskar/File) CPI (M) General Secretary Sitaram Yechury during a press conference. (Express Photo by Narendra Vaskar/File)

CPM general secretary Sitaram Yechury is expected to present before the Politburo this weekend a fresh draft of the political resolution which will not explicitly argue for cooperation with the Congress to realise the party’s objective of defeating the BJP and the RSS.

Sources said the draft would merely say the party will “without entering into any alliance or front” with “bourgeois parties”, which would include the Congress, work out appropriate electoral tactics to ensure the defeat of the BJP and the RSS. But the question of how such electoral tactics can be arrived at is left open.

The question of what should be the party’s approach towards the Congress — given the changed political situation and the BJP’s emergence as the dominant political party at the national level —had led to much debate at the last meeting of the party’s central committee because of a divergence in views of Yechury and his predecessor Prakash Karat.

The party had in 2015 concluded that “the main direction of our attack should be against the BJP when it is in power but this cannot mean having an electoral understanding with the Congress.”

Karat and Yechury both agree that the primary objective is to defeat the BJP. There is no divergence of views on the 2015 line either. Yechury, however, believes that some amount of cooperation with the Congress is inevitable.

There are questions like how the party would go about in a state like Tamil Nadu where the DMK in all likelihood will align with the Congress and the AIADMK is perceived to be closer to the BJP. “It will be foolish not to be part of such an alliance only because the Congress is part of it,” a senior leader said. A third front experiment in the last Assembly elections had fallen flat in the state.

In Bengal, the situation is more serious. The state leadership is keen to have an understandingwith the Congress to take on the Trinamool Congress. Karat, on the other hand, believes the CPM cannot be part of an alliance with the Congress.

At the last central committee, the opinion was divided. Of the 63 members who spoke, 32 favoured the line put forward by Karat while 31 backed Yechury’s view.

There was no voting though.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App