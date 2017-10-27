Policy initiatives must to make country safe for children

Nobel laureate Kailash Satyarthi on Friday suggested policy initiatives and putting in place institutional mechanisms, among other measures, to make the country safe for children.

“Policy initiatives, institutional mechanism in place, education, capacity building to eradicate the social evil, accountability of the authorities in particular and citizens in general, technological interventions and societal engagement,” are the seven steps suggested by him to ensure a safe childhood.

Satyarthi was delivering the 32nd Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel Memorial Lecture on ‘Role of Police in Safe Childhoods – Safe India’ at the Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel National Police Academy (SVPNPA), Hyderabad.

He felt that a child feels “safest” when surrounded by police, according to a SVPNPA release. He also revealed that he is the proud son of a policeman, it said. Satyarthi interacted with the IPS probationers in the Academy, the release added.

