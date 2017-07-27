Policeman shot dead by militants in Kulgam

A Jammu and Kashmir policeman was killed on Wednesday when suspected militants opened fire on him at Kulgam in south Kashmir. Representational Image A Jammu and Kashmir policeman was killed on Wednesday when suspected militants opened fire on him at Kulgam in south Kashmir. Representational Image

A Jammu and Kashmir policeman was killed on Wednesday when suspected militants opened fire on him at Kulgam in south Kashmir. According to police, around 6.35 pm constable Gowhar Ahmad Tantray was attacked while he was riding his bike in civvies near Kanjikullah Yaripora village road, about 2 km from his residence. Officials said Tantray’s bike was first stopped by suspected militants near Kanjikullah Bridge and then a volley of bullets was fired on him. He died on the spot.

According to doctors at Sub District Hospital, Yaripora, Tantray was brought dead to the hospital. “He had multiple injuries in chest, abdomen, back and right leg. He had around 15 gunshots on his body,” said Dr Rouf Ahmad, who attended him at the hospital.

Tantray, according to police officials, was posted at circuit house in neighbouring Shopian district.

“He was on duty as a guard. Two theories have surfaced over his killing. First, some over ground workers for militants — who were probably his acquaintance — had called him to the spot and laid a trap. Second, somebody was unwell at his home and he had travelled all the way from Shopian for his relative,” Inspector General of Police, Kashmir range, Muneer Ahmad Khan told The Indian Express.

Director General of Police S P Vaid also told The Indian Express, “Tantray was called to a location from Shopian and was killed following a well-thought-out plan. We are looking into it,” he said.

Tantray, according to police officials, is a native of Kujjar Yaripora village of the same district. Later, contingents of forces cordoned off the area to catch the suspected gunmen. However, after finding no one, the cordon was called off.

