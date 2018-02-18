Policeman shoots dead leopard in ‘self-defence’ near Lucknow, FIR filed

Forest officials with the dead leopard near Lucknow on Saturday. Vishal Srivastav Forest officials with the dead leopard near Lucknow on Saturday. Vishal Srivastav

A leopard that prowled a Lucknow village for the last two days was shot dead on Saturday. The police officer who shot the animal claimed he did it in self-defence. The forest department lodged an FIR against unidentified persons under the Wildlife Protection Act.

The leopard, an adult male, was killed around 9 am in Aurangabad Khalsa village, 12 km from Lucknow. Forest officials had thought they had it trapped inside a plot by erecting plastic fencing. They were waiting for it to enter one of three cages containing bait. The plot had concrete sewage pipes seven feet in diameter and plants that made it difficult to detect the animal. Sahail Khan, into whose house the leopard entered shortly before it was killed, narrated the events to The Sunday Express: “Around 5 am the leopard tore open the fencing and escaped. We alerted forest officials.”

Forest officials had earlier warned people to stay indoors but many curious residents tried to catch a glimpse of it and tried to scare the leopard away. However, they only agitated the animal further. Since entering the village, it had already injured three persons. Khan said that when the forest officials failed to turn up, they called the police. Aashiana SHO Triloki Singh said police fired shots when they sensed it would harm people around it. He didn’t know if these shots injured the animal, but it managed to enter Khan’s house.

“I heard a woman shouting for help. When I reached the gate the leopard attacked me. I had to fire at it in self-defence. I pushed the animal inside and locked it in the kitchen,” said the SHO, who had bite marks on his arm and face. Khan later said the scream may have been from a member of his family who were on the first floor at the time. K Praveen Rao, Chief Conservator of Forest, Awadh, said the leopard had died by the time his team entered the house. “Three bullet injuries were found on the carcass that was sent for the autopsy. We have lodged an FIR in Awadh forest division against unidentified persons for hunting,” Rao said.

