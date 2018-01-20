Latest News
Policeman injured in IED blast by Naxals in Chhattisgarh’s Dantewada

Assistant constable Jagat Ram Karma posted at Bijapur's Nelasnar police station, was rushed to a hospital in Bijapur and he is currently out of danger, the official informed

By: PTI | Raipur | Published: January 20, 2018 10:17 pm
Assistant constable Jagat Ram Karma posted at Bijapur's Nelasnar police station, was rushed to a hospital in Bijapur and he is currently out of danger, the official informed
A policeman was Saturday injured after Naxals triggered an improvised explosive device near a market in Chhattisgarh’s insurgency-hit Dantewada district. A local police official told PTI that assistant constable Jagat Ram Karma was near a weekly market in Chhote Tumnar village under Geedam police station when the incident occurred.

Karma, posted at Bijapur’s Nelasnar police station, was rushed to a hospital in Bijapur and he is currently out of danger, the official informed. Combing operations have been launched in the region to track down the ultras, he added.

