Policeman injured in IED blast by Naxals in Chhattisgarh’s Dantewada

Assistant constable Jagat Ram Karma posted at Bijapur’s Nelasnar police station, was rushed to a hospital in Bijapur and he is currently out of danger, the official informed (Google Maps) Assistant constable Jagat Ram Karma posted at Bijapur’s Nelasnar police station, was rushed to a hospital in Bijapur and he is currently out of danger, the official informed (Google Maps)

A policeman was Saturday injured after Naxals triggered an improvised explosive device near a market in Chhattisgarh’s insurgency-hit Dantewada district. A local police official told PTI that assistant constable Jagat Ram Karma was near a weekly market in Chhote Tumnar village under Geedam police station when the incident occurred.

Karma, posted at Bijapur’s Nelasnar police station, was rushed to a hospital in Bijapur and he is currently out of danger, the official informed. Combing operations have been launched in the region to track down the ultras, he added.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App