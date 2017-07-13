Latest News
Assistant constable Mankuram Kashyap was injured in the blast. He was rushed to a hospital in Kondagaon and was said to be out of danger, the official said, adding that extra forces were sent to the spot.

By: PTI | Raipur | Published:July 13, 2017 4:59 pm
Policeman injured in blast triggered by Naxals in Chhattisgarh
A police jawan was injured in a blast triggered by Naxals in Chhattisgarh’s Kondagaon district on Thursday. The incident took place in Kilam-Kudur forest under the Mardapal police station limits, a senior police official told PTI. The area is around 200 km away from the state capital. A police team which was out on an anti-Naxal operation came under fire inside the core area of the forest at Ranapal, 22 km from Mardapal, he said.

After the exchange of fire between the two sides stopped, the Naxals triggered a blast of improvised explosive device (IED) near Kudur as the security forces were leaving the area, he said. Assistant constable Mankuram Kashyap was injured in the blast. He was rushed to a hospital in Kondagaon and was said to be out of danger, the official said, adding that extra forces were sent to the spot.

Further reports were awaited.

