Policeman found dead near Raj Bhavan in Srinagar

Constable Sheetal Singh of security wing of the police was found dead inside a car at the Cheshmashahi garden near the Raj Bhavan in Srinagar, a police official said.

By: PTI | Srinagar | Published:May 31, 2017 7:56 pm

A policeman was found dead inside a car at the Cheshmashahi Garden near the Raj Bhavan in Srinagar on Wednesday. Constable Sheetal Singh of security wing of the police was found dead inside a car at the Cheshmashahi Garden near the Raj Bhavan in Srinagar, a police official said. He said some liquor bottles were also spotted inside the car, indicating that the cop might have died of “alcohol abuse”.

The body has been taken to a police hospital for carrying out legal formalities, including post-mortem, to ascertain the cause of death, he added.

