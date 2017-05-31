Policeman found dead near Raj Bhavan in Srinagar

A policeman was found dead inside a car at the Cheshmashahi Garden near the Raj Bhavan in Srinagar on Wednesday. Constable Sheetal Singh of security wing of the police was found dead inside a car at the Cheshmashahi Garden near the Raj Bhavan in Srinagar, a police official said. He said some liquor bottles were also spotted inside the car, indicating that the cop might have died of “alcohol abuse”.

The body has been taken to a police hospital for carrying out legal formalities, including post-mortem, to ascertain the cause of death, he added.

