Policeman commits suicide in Bihar

A sub-inspector of police posted here allegedly committed suicide today by shooting himself in the head with his service revolver, the police said. The body of Gauri Shankar Thakur (55) was found lying on the bed inside his residence as his head pierced through by a gunshot, Additional Superintendent of Police, Gaya, Baliram Chaudhary said. He said an investigation would be conducted into the circumstances that led to the death of the SI, who had been posted at Paraiya since November last year.

Police personnel posted in Paraiya said on condition of anonymity that Thakur, who hailed from Kanti in Muzaffarpur district where his father, wife and children lived, was staying in Gaya alone.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App