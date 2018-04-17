Policeman, civilian injured in Shopian firing

In another incident, a person was shot at by militants after they released a video accusing him of being involved in the killing of two militants and four civilians in Shopian. (Express photo/File) In another incident, a person was shot at by militants after they released a video accusing him of being involved in the killing of two militants and four civilians in Shopian. (Express photo/File)

A policeman and a civilian were injured when unidentified gunmen opened fire at them in Shopian town on Monday afternoon. The policeman was identified as Bilal Ahmad and locals said that he was working as a Special Police Officer. The civilian was identified as Nazir Ahmad of Vehil village. Both injured persons were shifted to Srinagar for treatment. No militant group had taken responsibility for the attack.

In another incident, a person was shot at by militants after they released a video accusing him of being involved in the killing of two militants and four civilians in Shopian.

The viral video purportedly shows a local youth, who identifies himself as Kifayat Mir, a resident of Pinjoora, being interrogated by militants. During interrogation, the civilian admits that he passed information to Army that led to the killing of two militants and four civilians in Shopian recently.

