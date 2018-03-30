Hyderabad: Policeman bleeds to death while people click photos and make videos

Assistant Commissioner of Police (ACP) Naresh Reddy said that Bhaskar was attached to the Raghunathpalem Police Station in Khammam Rural division. (Representational image) Assistant Commissioner of Police (ACP) Naresh Reddy said that Bhaskar was attached to the Raghunathpalem Police Station in Khammam Rural division. (Representational image)

An Assistant Sub-Inspector of Police bled to death on the road while people clicked photos on their mobiles instead of helping him after he was run over by a truck near Warangal junction in Khammam district today morning. ASI D Bhaskar was crossing the road near the Raghunathpalem Police Station where he works when he was hit by a truck and ran over him. Although the left front wheel of the truck ran over him below the abdomen, Bhaskar was alive and was moving his hands and eyes as people around him took photos and videos.

He lay there for about 10 minutes before policemen arrived and took him in a police jeep to Khammam District Hospital where he died a short time later. Assistant Commissioner of Police (ACP) Naresh Reddy said that Bhaskar was attached to the Raghunathpalem Police Station in Khammam Rural division.

“He was due to retire next April. Today morning, he had gone on bandobast duty at a nearby village where a lucky draw was held for beneficiaries of 2 BHK housing by government. Bhaskar and the sI returned to police station in a jeep and he had got down near the police station and was walking across the road to collect his motorcycle and when the truck hit him. The accident occurred at 11:30 and it seems some people clicked photos and made videos as he lay under the truck. As soon as we came to know we rushed to the spot and as there was no time to call ambulance we rushed him in our vehicle to hospital where he breathed his last due to excessive bleeding and damage to vital organs. We have not been able to identify the people who clicked the photos; it was highly irresponsible of them,’’ said ACP Reddy.

Bhaskar is survived by wife, four daughters and a son who studies at NIT, Nagpur.

