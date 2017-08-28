Policeman shot dead by militants in Anantnag district of J&K

Only in Express
The police official received bullet injury in his abdomen and was rushed to Anantnag district hospital, from where he was referred to Army’s 92 base hospital at Badamibagh cantonment for specialised treatment.

By: Express Web Desk | New Delhi | Updated: August 28, 2017 4:20 pm
anantnag police killed, asi shot dead, kashmir police killed, anantnag news, kashmir news An assistant sub-inspector was killed after gunmen fired at him in south Kashmir’s Anantnag district on Monday, police said. Express Photo
An assistant sub-inspector (ASI) of police was on Monday killed in south Kashmir’s Anantnag district, after militants fired at  him, according to news agency PTI. A police official said ASI Abdul Rashid, who was on duty without a weapon, at Mehandi Kadal was fired at and injured by the militants this afternoon.

Rashid received bullet injury in his abdomen and was rushed to Anantnag district hospital, from where he was referred to Army’s 92 base hospital at Badamibagh cantonment for specialised treatment. However, despite efforts by doctors at the hospital, Rashid succumbed to injuries, the police official added.

Earlier on Saturday, eight security personnel, including four CRPF men, were killed when militants sneaked into a district police complex in south Kashmir’s Pulwama and launched attack on buildings used by the Jammu and Kashmir Police Special Operation Group (SOG).

(With PTI Inputs)

