Police will verify all school staff, CCTVs will increase: Manish Sisodia

Sisodia passed the directions after the murder of a seven-year-old student in Gurgaon’s Ryan International and the alleged rape of five-year-old girl inside the school premises in Gandhi Nagar. Sisodia passed the directions after the murder of a seven-year-old student in Gurgaon’s Ryan International and the alleged rape of five-year-old girl inside the school premises in Gandhi Nagar.

All staff — teaching and non-teaching — in Delhi schools will have to undergo a mandatory police verification, Deputy Chief Minister and Delhi Education Minister Manish Sisodia said Monday after meeting Delhi Police, school and government representatives. The verification will be done with the help of Delhi Police and will have to be completed within three weeks.

All schools — government, municipal as well as private — will also have to ensure that CCTVs cover classrooms, corridors, stairs and areas outside the toilets, he said. Sisodia passed the directions after the murder of a seven-year-old student in Gurgaon’s Ryan International and the alleged rape of five-year-old girl inside the school premises in Gandhi Nagar.

Sisodia also formed a committee with police officers, Delhi education department officials, government and private school principals, and transport department officials to draft a ‘standard operating procedure’ for the safety of children in schools.

Sisodia said schools will have to submit details about police verification on the education department portal, edu.nic.in. Details about the working of CCTVs will also have to be updated on the portal every month.

Hitting out at private schools, Sisodia said there are several schools that enjoy political protection, and flout rules and commit crimes with impunity.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App