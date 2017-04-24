Police watch tower at proposed site blocks restoration of Fitzgerald Fountain

The restoration of the Fitzgerald Fountain at the Metro junction in South Mumbai has hit a hurdle as the police authorities are sitting on the civic body’s request for removal of a watch tower, which is the proposed site for re-installation of the fountain.

To conserve and restore the heritage of Mumbai and beautify its public places, Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) has initiated a project of re-installation of Fitzgerald fountain and lamp post, a 40-feet-high cast iron fountain, which was first installed in 1867 at the present Metro Junction. The colossal fountain was later shifted to Bhau Daji Lad Museum, Byculla, during the mid-1960s, said an official.

The official further said after much deliberations and considering the structural stability and impact on traffic flow, we have selected a triangular traffic island located at the end of Mahapalika Marg as the best possible location. “In August last year, we asked for a No Objection Certificate from the traffic police for the project. The traffic police asked the BMC to seek NOC and removal of existing watch tower, which is installed by the Mumbai police,” the official added.

A senior civic official said the BMC has written to the deputy commissioner of police, Zone 1, seeking its permission in January. But so far, there has been no response from them. “Now, we plan to take up the issue again with them to get their NOC at the earliest,” added the official.

Manoj Kumar Sharma, DCP of zone 1, said they would discuss with the BMC about the proposal. “If they have a better thing to install, then we can replace it,” said Sharma.

Another official pointed out that the police watch tower does not have the permission of the Mumbai Heritage Conservation Committee (MHCC). In October 2015, police has installed the six watch towers for security purposes at six locations — Chhatrapati Shivaji Terminus, Hutatma Chowk, Metro Junction, Eros Cinema junction, Regal circle and Badhwar park in South Mumbai. However, it sent a proposal, in January last year, to the heritage committee seeking their permission since some of these towers fall in the heritage precinct.

Stating that the watch towers are obstructing the heritage view of the structures, the MHCC had asked police to design the towers in harmony with heritage ambiance. “These towers are painted in blue colour and stand out in the heritage ambiance. Police should appoint a conservation architect to design the towers to be in harmony with heritage ambiance,” said the official. The committee had asked police to comply within three months, or their failure would lead to removal of towers.

“We have removed it immediately after it was brought to our notice. But we haven’t heard anything against other watch towers,” Sharma added.

