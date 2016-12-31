Police use bulldozer to destroy confiscated firearms

Police in Jamnagar on Saturday destroyed more than 600 firearms, confiscated over the last two decades. The firearms were destroyed by running a bulldozer over them, said superintendent of police Pradeep Shejul. “A committee of officials from home department, collector and superintendent of police met last month and gave nod to destroy weapons confiscated by the police. More than 600 damaged weapons were destroyed today,” Shejul said.

“Weapons which are still in good condition will soon be auctioned off,” he added. Most of the destroyed weapons were muzzle-loading rifles, while some were cartridge-based guns, the SP said.

A committee had proposed to destroy seized weapons in 2005, but it was not done for some reason, the SP said.