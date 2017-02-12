Police uncover entrance scam ‘inspired by Munnabhai MBBS’

Photo for representational purpose Photo for representational purpose

Over the last one week, teams of the Delhi Police Crime Branch have been busy conducting raids in Delhi, Bengaluru and other cities after they discovered that at least eight people allegedly took the national-level Post Graduate Medical Entrance Examination, held in November, 2016, on behalf of someone else. The raids, police sources told The Sunday Express, could shed light on an “inter-state racket” wherein the accused “charged each candidate between Rs 5 lakh and Rs 10 lakh for taking the exam on their behalf”.

Police sources also said that those running the racket appear to have “drawn inspiration from the Bollywood movie, Munnabhai MBBS”. Sources said a team of the Central Range got to work after registering a case under IPC sections 419 (impersonation), 420 (cheating) and 34 (criminal intimidation) at the Crime Branch police station on February 2 against some medical aspirants for trying to secure admission in medical colleges with help from “dummy candidates”.

“Police received information on January 20 that some people tried to crack the online medical entrance examination by impersonating the aspirants. After conducting an initial probe, teams were formed to dig deeper and start conducting raids,” police sources said. Joint Commissioner of Police (Crime Branch) Ravindra Singh Yadav was not available for comment, saying it is a “confidential matter”.

A team comprising three inspectors was formed under the supervision of an ACP-rank officer, and they approached those in-charge of the examination centres where the alleged crime is supposed to have taken place. Sources said they have started conducting raids to apprehend the candidates as well as the impersonators. “Investigation revealed that the impersonators, too, are students of various medical colleges,” police sources said.

In 2012, the Crime Branch had busted a racket involving entrance examinations to the postgraduate course at AIIMS. The modus operandi involved scanning question papers using high-end mobile phones and feeding answers to candidates using Bluetooth technology.

Past

2017: Two men held from Gurgaon for appearing on behalf of an aspirant in an exam to recruit primary teachers

2016: 12 impersonators held for appearing in the Uttarakhand Ayurveda Pre-Medical Test

2013: CBI arrested several persons in connection with Foreign Medical Graduates Examination

2010: Two candidates trying to clear UP PG medical entrance examination nabbed