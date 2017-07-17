Police: Two Hizb modules busted, cop in one of them

Baramulla SSP Imtiyaz Mir said security forces rescued around 10 boys from the Hizbul Mujahideen module. (Source: ANI_News/Twitter) Baramulla SSP Imtiyaz Mir said security forces rescued around 10 boys from the Hizbul Mujahideen module. (Source: ANI_News/Twitter)

Jammu and Kashmir police on Sunday claimed to have busted two militant modules of the Hizbul Mujahideen in south and north Kashmir and one of those arrested is a policeman. In north Kashmir, police said investigations revealed that Hizbul militants were planning to send youths to Pakistan for arms training. “The module had plans to send many boys to Pakistan on valid visas to get them trained in terrorist camps in Pakistan occupied Kashmir,” said Mir Imtiyaz, Superintendent of Police, Baramulla.

The police said they had arrested three members of the militant module that was spearheaded by Hizbul militant Parvez Wani. “One of the arrested youths, Abdul Rashid Bhat, had visited Pakistan in May and obtained (arms) training in the Khalid bin Waleed camp of the Hizbul Mujahideen in PoK,” Imtiyaz said.

In a separate incident, the police said they had arrested four overground workers of the Hizbul, including a policeman, from Shopian. The police said the four were involved in the attack on a policeman in Shopian last month. “Four overground workers provided logistics support to the militant group. They were identified as Amir Mohidin, Towseef Ahmad, Basharat Yusuf Mir and Iftikar Rather. After sustained questioning, they were arrested,” a police spokesman said. Of the four, Ahmad is a policeman posted as a driver to Wachi MLA Ajaz Ahmad.

