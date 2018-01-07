Police tried to rehabilitate those who fled Kairana, says UP CM Yogi Adityanath

UP chief minister Yogi Adityanath. (Express Photo by Pradip Das/Files) UP chief minister Yogi Adityanath. (Express Photo by Pradip Das/Files)

Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Saturday said that under the BJP government, the police have tried to rehabilitate those who had fled from Kairana, which was once a “symbol of fear”.

In September 2016, a National Human Rights Commission report had stated that 250 Hindu families had migrated from Kairana out of fear from members of the minority community, validating the claim of local BJP MP Hukum Singh that a mass exodus of Hindus had been reported from the area over the years.

Addressing a large gathering on the premises of the government-run Moiddinpur Sugar Mill on the Dehli-Hardwar Highway, Adityanath said, “Jo Kairana kabhi bhay ka prateek hua karta tha, in jawano (police) ne us Kairana ko punah aabad karne ka prayas kiya hain.”

He further said that before the BJP came to power in the state, western UP districts were known as “safe havens” for criminal and communal elements, but the situation has changed now. “During the nine-month rule of my government so far, I have given the police a free hand to deal sternly with criminal elements and those posing a threat to national security.The police under the BJP government are operating without caste or communal bias. Earlier, their hands were tied. My government has given a guarantee for the security of nearly 22 crore residents of the state,” he added.

Adityanath said that directives have also been issued to law enforcers to take strictest possible action against those trying to harass women and girls. “In Duryodhano aur Dushasano ko police unki jagah pahuchaye,” said Adityanath.

