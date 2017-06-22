Latest News
  • Police to collect TTV Dinakaran’s TV interviews for voice sample tests

Police to collect TTV Dinakaran’s TV interviews for voice sample tests

While the court asked him to give voice sample, Dinakaran challenged the maintainability of the plea and later refused to provide voice sample.

Written by Mahender Singh Manral | New Delhi | Published:June 22, 2017 6:03 am
AIADMK symbol row case, TTV Dinakaran, EC bribery case, Dinakaran voice sample AIADMK leader TTV Dinakaran (File Photo)
Related News

To make a watertight case against AIADMK leader T T V Dinakaran after he refused to provide voice sample in connection with the Election Commission bribery case, Delhi Police’s Crime Branch now plans to conduct his voice sample test from his TV interviews. The investigation officer, an ACP-rank officer, has recently sent a notice to four leading news channels, asking them to share videos of his interviews.

Earlier, the inter-state cell of Crime Branch had sought the court’s permission to get voice samples of Dinakaran and his aide Sukesh Chandrasekhar to authenticate their recorded conversation. While the court asked him to give voice sample, Dinakaran challenged the maintainability of the plea and later refused to provide voice sample.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App

More Related News
  1. No Comments.
Best of Express
Buzzing Now
Top News
Jun 22: Latest News