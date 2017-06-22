Police to collect TTV Dinakaran’s TV interviews for voice sample tests

AIADMK leader TTV Dinakaran (File Photo) AIADMK leader TTV Dinakaran (File Photo)

To make a watertight case against AIADMK leader T T V Dinakaran after he refused to provide voice sample in connection with the Election Commission bribery case, Delhi Police’s Crime Branch now plans to conduct his voice sample test from his TV interviews. The investigation officer, an ACP-rank officer, has recently sent a notice to four leading news channels, asking them to share videos of his interviews.

Earlier, the inter-state cell of Crime Branch had sought the court’s permission to get voice samples of Dinakaran and his aide Sukesh Chandrasekhar to authenticate their recorded conversation. While the court asked him to give voice sample, Dinakaran challenged the maintainability of the plea and later refused to provide voice sample.

