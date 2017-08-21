Police team attacked in Godhra, 250 booked

Police in Godhra booked a mob of around 250 people for allegedly attacking a police team which had gone to Khankariya locality of the town on Saturday night following a tip-off about some animals of cow progeny being kept there for slaughter.

Following the raid, police claimed they rescued 20 cows, two bullocks and a calf from the locality. No policeman was injured in the alleged stone-pelting by the mob.

According to the police, as soon as they reached the locality and started carrying out the raid, around 250 people started pelting stones at them. Police fired 21 tear gas shells to disperse the crowd. Till Sunday evening, no arrest was made in connection with the incident.

