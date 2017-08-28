J-K: Police sub inspector in Samba allows criminal to come out of jail, arrested

The arrest followed inquiry by a Special Investigation Team led by Additional Superintendent of Police, Samba, Adil Hamid, who said that searches were on for the absconding Mushi. The arrest followed inquiry by a Special Investigation Team led by Additional Superintendent of Police, Samba, Adil Hamid, who said that searches were on for the absconding Mushi.

A police sub inspector in Samba district who allowed a criminal come out of the lock-up to carry out murderous assault on a person last month, was on Monday arrested by the Jammu and Kashmir Police. Identified as Neeraj Kumar, police said that he was posted as in charge of the Supwal Police Post. One of his accomplice Selection Grade Constable Kulvir Singh, who was posted as Mushi at the police post, is absconding, while another a Special Police Officer has got anticipatory bail from the court.

The arrest followed inquiry by a Special Investigation Team led by Additional Superintendent of Police, Samba, Adil Hamid, who said that searches were on for the absconding Mushi. The SIT was constituted by Inspector General of Police, Jammu zone, S D Singh Jamwal, after relatives of the victim brought the matter to his notice.

Giving details, sources said that one Inderjeet was attacked by his nephew Daleep Kumar alias Deepa with a sharp edged weapon when the former was opening his shop at Supwal during wee hours July 16. The victim, when regained consciousness at the hospital, told police that he was attacked by his nephew Deepa.

Deepa, however, had been arrested by police for threatening Inderjeet and he was lodged in the lockup at Supwal Police Post.

The lid was taken of the matter when Additional SP Adil Hamid interrogated Surinder and Birbal, two criminals from Pathankot, who were also lodged in the same lockup on the intervening night of July 15-16. They revealed that Deepa was let off from the lockup by Sub Inspector Neeraj Kumar around 11.30 pm on July 15 and he returned to the police post around 4 am next day with a ‘darat’ drenched in blood.

The chowki officer pushed him in the lock up after taking away the ‘darat’; which he later washed with water to clean the blood stains on it. Following this, the cops on lockup duty were also quizzed and they broke down corroborating the entire story revealed by Surinder and Birbal.

Pointing out that the weapon of offence is yet to be seized, Adil Hamid said that investigations in the case are in progress. Giving details, Additional SP said that both Deepak and Ashok had a property dispute including compensation and appointment of one of them in place of their father Mohinder Lal, an employee of Public Health Engineering Department who had died while in service. Pointing out that Ashok was elder to Deepa, he said that Inderjeet was trying to have a compromise between them.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd