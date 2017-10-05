Police station housing Honeypreet, Sukhdeep, to remain fortress for six more days

Honeypreet Insan Honeypreet Insan

CHANDIMANDIR POLICE Station at Sector 23 wore a different look altogether and it was not easy to enter the place for the last 48 hours as Honeypreet Insaan, the adopted daughter of Dera Sacha Sauda head Gurmeet Ram Rahim, along with her associate, Sukhdeep Kaur, was kept in the women’s lock-up of this police station on Tuesday night.

The room of Station House Officer (SHO), Inspector Lalit Kumar, was captured by senior police officials, including IG (Crime against Woman) Mamta Singh, Panchkula Police Commissioner A S Chawla, ACP Mukesh Malhotra and others, who were part of the team interrogating both the women accused.

Sources said Inspector Kumar only found time to sit on his chair when a police party took both the accused, including Honeypreet and Sukhdeep, to Bathinda to identify places and people, who helped them and provided shelter while they were absconding. Around half-a-dozen police personnel were deployed on guard duty at both gates of the police station, adjoining the State Vigilance Bureau building at Sector 23. Moreover, not a single FIR was registered at the police station in the last 36 hours.

Honeypreet, however, was rushed to Civil Hospital, Sector 6, with complaints of chest pain. But doctors declared her absolutely fine after examining her. Even the food, which was served to Honeypreet, was tasted by IG Mamta Singh herself before being served to Honeypreet and Sukhdeep. Over half-a-dozen OB vans of media houses were lined up outside the police station since Tuesday afternoon. Honeypreet and Sukhdeep were brought to the Chandimandir PS after they were apprehended while travelling in an Innova at the Zirakpur-Patiala highway on October 3. Police sources said he Innova was being driven by Sukhdeep Kaur, a resident of Bathinda.

Grilling of Gurmeet’s PA & PSO leads to Honeypreet’s mention in FIR

Honeypreet’s name was added to the FIR following the interrogation of Rakesh, personal assistant of Dera head and PSO Pritam, who were arrested for instigating violence in Panchkula. Police probe revealed that Honeypreet also played a role in sending crores of rupees in Panchkula and other parts of Haryana for distribution among Dera followers. Sukhdeep has been accompanying Honeypreet since August 27.

