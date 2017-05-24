Police start drive to identify ‘illegal call centres’ in Kolkata’s IT sector

The Bidhannagar police have initiated a special drive to identify “illegal call centres”. According to sources, orders have been issued to all offices in the IT sector of the city — sector 5 in New Town-Rajarhat area — asking for their details which will be verified. With a large of number of these “illegal” call centres allegedly mushrooming across sector 5, police have asked all establishments in the area to submit details of rent agreements, employees, trade licences, gadgets used and ownership, mode of payment, contact details etc.

“We will verify registration of these calls centres and their business permits…We want all employee details,” DC (DD) Santosh Pandey told The Indian Express.

“We keep receiving complaints about people being cheated on a regular basis through fake call centres. We have given them some time, within which they have to update all information. This is basically being done as a preventive measure,” said another official.

Sources claimed that Internet call facilities were being used to dupe people not just in the city, but abroad as well.

