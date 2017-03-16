Teenaged boy, 2 juvenile apprehended for stealing motorbikes

A 19-year-old boy and two of his juvenile associates have been apprehended for allegedly stealing motorcycles for having joyrides with their girlfriends, police said on Thursday. Six stolen motor bikes and three mobile phones, allegedly snatched by them, were also recovered, they added.

“The teenaged boy and the two juveniles were apprehended on Wednesday during a vehicle checking drive at Bandh Road when they were riding on a stolen bike,” Deputy Commissioner of Police (South District), Ishwar Singh said.

A team, led by Inspector Kuldeep Singh (SHO), was formed in the wake of various thefts and snatching incidents in Neb Sarai area, he said.

The team took up extensive foot work and analyses of various CCTV footages before zeroing in on the accused.

“CCTV footages were shown to informers and local residents and the boy and his juvenile associates were identified,” said the officer.

During investigation, the accused confessed that they were involved in many incidents of motor vehicle theft and snatching.

“The accused further disclosed that they used to steal motorcycles for snatching mobiles as well as to have joyrides with their girlfriends,” Singh said.

