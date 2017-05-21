Police seizes explosives and liquor in Bihar’s Rohtas district

Police on Sunday seized a consignment of explosives and liquor from a pick-up van from Mufassil police station area in Bihar’s Rohtas district, a police officer said. The police intercepted the pick-up van near Karbandia petrol pump during routine checking and seized the explosives and liquor, the Superintendent of Police (SP) M S Dhillon said.

Altogether 18,000 detonators and 1950 kg ammonium nitrate, kept in 38 sacks and 300 pouches of country-made alcohol, kept in two sacks were seized, the SP said. The driver of the pick-up van escaped while the vehicle was being searched, he said. We are gathering all details about the vehicle’s owner to take necessary action in connection with the seizure of explosives and liquor, the SP said.

