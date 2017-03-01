Police seized arms from truck engaged in cross-LoC trade

Latest news
"Mantoo had received the consignment from a terrorist operative in Chakoti and was supposed to deliver this to militants in south Kashmir," the official said.

Some arms and ammunition were recovered from a truck engaged in cross-LoC trade in Uri sector of north Kashmir’s Baramulla district, police said on Wednesday. Based on a specific information about some arms and ammunition being smuggled in a goods truck meant to carry cross-LoC (Line of Control) trade merchandise, a naka was established by police in Uri area.

“The incoming goods laden trucks which had gone to Chakoti area of Pakistan occupied Kashmir (PoK) were searched at Uri during which a Chinese pistol, two magazines with 14 rounds of ammunition, four AK magazines with 120 rounds and two Chinese grenades were recovered from a truck bearing registration number JK03B 1586,” a senior police official said. The driver of the truck, Irshad Ahmad Mantoo of Buchpora village of Kulgam, was arrested and is being questioned.

“Mantoo had received the consignment from a terrorist operative in Chakoti and was supposed to deliver this to militants in south Kashmir,” the official said. He said the weapons were hidden in a camouflaged cavity of the truck designed particularly for hiding arms and ammunition. A case under under various sections of the Arms Act and Unlawful Activities Prevention Act has been registered in police station Uri in connection with the recovery, he added.

