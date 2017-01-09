Police seize 65 litres of liqour in Varanasi ; 8 arrested

Eight persons were today arrested and 65 litres of illicit liquor was seized during different raids conducted at various places across the city, police said. Police conducted raids in Nagwa area in Lanka police station area and arrested one person identified as Ashok Kumar with nearly 20 litres of illegal liquor here, said police.

In another incident, a police raid was conducted near Bakhani crossing in Rohaniya police station area in which Raju (21) was arrested and nearly 20 litres of illegal liquor was seized from his possession, they said. Police also conducted a raid in Adampur police station area and arrested one person identified as Rajesh near the Kashi Railway Station here.

Nearly 10 litres of illegal liquor was seized form his possession, they said. Police also arrested two persons in Lohata police station area and seized illegal liquor from them. The arrested men have been identified as Sanjay Kumar and Shivam, both resident of Varanasi, they said.

A raid was conducted in Phoolpur police station area, where police arrested three persons with 15 litres of illegal liquor. The arrested men have been identified as Om Prakash and Gulal native of Varanasi and Jitendra, native of Ghazipur, they said.

According to a press release from SSP office, police seized nearly 65 litres of illegal liquor in its raid at various places in the city. Also it conducted a vehicle checking drive and removed black films from nearly 15 vehicles.