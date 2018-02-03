Police seek Uttar Pradesh govt nod to prosecute SP leader Azam Khan

SP leader Azam Khan. (File Photo) SP leader Azam Khan. (File Photo)

THE RAMPUR police has written to the state government, seeking prosecution sanction against senior Samajwadi Party leader Azam Khan, in connection to an incident in which he had allegedly made derogatory remarks against CRPF personnel in June, last year.

Khan, while addressing partymen at the SP office in Rampur, had said that “women dahshatgard (terrorists) were chopping off the private parts of security personnel (fauj) to send across a strong message, which should leave the entire country ashamed”. Rampur (City) Circle Officer Narendra Pal Singh said that on January 31, a letter has been sent to the state government seeking prosecution sanction against Khan under IPC Section 153 A (promoting enmity between different groups on grounds of religion, race, place of birth, residence, language, etc, and doing acts prejudicial to maintenance of harmony). After sanction is granted, chargesheet would be filed against Khan in the local court, he added. Three days after Khan made the statement, he was booked at the Civil Lines police station under IPC sections 153 A and 505 (statements conducing to public mischief) following a complaint by Akash Saxena, the son of former BJP MLA Shiv Bahadur Saxena.

“During the investigation, three CDs containing the statement were sent to the forensic labs in Lucknow for examination. The report was received recently, which stated that the CDs have not been tempered with and the person seen in the video is actually the one who made the statement,” said Civil Lines police senior sub-inspector Brijesh Kumar Singh.

The CDs were obtained from media houses, he added. “The letter seeking prosecution sanction was sent after the investigation was completed. In his statement before the police, Azam had admitted to have made the remark,” said Brijesh.

Khan made the statement after Maoists killed 25 CRPF personnel in an attack at Burkapal in Chhattisgarh in April, last year. It was alleged that the condition of some of the bodies had raised suspicions of genital mutilation.

