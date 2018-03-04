Lucknow: Police say acid attack on women athletes was staged

Police say acid attack on women athletes was staged Police say acid attack on women athletes was staged

Days after a woman was arrested for allegedly attacking a couple of women athletes with acid in Meerut, police on Sunday claimed it was staged. The 25-year-old accused in the case had earlier registered a rape case against a friend of one of the athletes. They staged the attack to force her into a compromise, said police.

On Wednesday, a case was registered against the woman and her brother-in-law after wrestler Shalu (23) and boxer Garima (19) were allegedly attacked and are still under treatment for burns.

While the woman was arrested soon after and sent to district jail, her brother-in-law was picked up in the evening from Parachitgarh area.

Some people later approached the police and claimed he was at home when the alleged attack took place, said Circle Officer (Cantonment area) Satpal Singh.

“We moved to verify Shalu’s statement about the motive — a dispute outside the Meerut district jail five months ago. She had then claimed that she used to visit her father Sudhir, then an undertrial, while the woman would visit her brother,” said CO Satpal Singh. “We found that Sudhir had been on bail since May 15 last year and jail records showed Shalu visited a man named Rajeev.”

Rajeev (24), also a wrestler, was earlier accused by the woman of raping her.

Medical police station house officer (SHO) Satish Kumar said the rape case was filed in his station in October last year. Rajeev was arrested in December, said the SHO. Police said they were yet to file a chargesheet in the case.

According to jail records, police said, Shalu had visited Rajeev 14 times in the last two months.

CO Singh said Rajeev told them of Shalu’s visits. “He also said that Shalu had told him of a plan that would get him released soon,” said CO Singh.

Additional Superintendent of Police, Meerut, Man Singh Chauhan said, “Shalu had purchased the low-caustic acid that the duo used to rub on them themselves. Shalu confessed to having staged the attack to frame the woman,” said CO Singh. Action against them will be taken on the basis of an inquiry, said ADG (Meerut) Prashant Kumar.

