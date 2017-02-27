Police refused nod for celebrating Jayalalithaa’s birth anniversary: O Panneerselvam

Chennai: Former Tamil Nadu Chief Minister O Panneerselvam (PTI Photo) Chennai: Former Tamil Nadu Chief Minister O Panneerselvam (PTI Photo)

Former Tamil Nadu chief minister O Panneerselvam on Monday alleged that police did not grant permission to his supporters to celebrate the 69th birth anniversary of his predecessor late J Jayalalithaa on Friday. “When permission was sought for holding programmes such as rallies, hoisting of party flags and distribution of welfare schemes, police refused it,” he alleged.

Panneerselvam said there was “proof” for this accusation that police refused to permit events planned to mark the late chief minister’s birth anniversary on February 24 by his supporters. He asked who had directed police to deny permission and pointed out that Jayalalithaa had gone on a whirlwind tour of the state last year during the Assembly polls and “canvassed votes for us”.

Without naming but in an obvious reference to Chief Minister K Palaniswami, who holds the Home portfolio, Panneerselvam said, “You have forgotten that we are in such elevated position because of Amma as people voted for her.”

“By trying to prevent celebrations of Amma’s birthday, which will only enhance her fame, by anybody, the government led by Palaniswami doesn’t seem to have the true loyalty and respect towards Amma,” he charged.

He said that people will show the door from politics to those who tried to “destroy” Jayalalithaa’s fame.