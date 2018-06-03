Police recovers body of JD(U) students’ wing leader

The SDPO said Kumar was most probably killed on May 29 by the abductors. The SDPO said Kumar was most probably killed on May 29 by the abductors.

Police on Sunday recovered the body of ruling Janata Dal (U) students’ wing state general secretary, Rakesh Kumar from Alipur Pachuara village in Bihar’s Nalanda district.

Acting on the information furnished by some local people that a body was found half buried, a police team reached the site and exhumed the body – whose upper portion was buried while the leg was peeping outside – which was identified as that of Rakesh Kumar’s, a police officer said. The body was sent to Bihar Sharif Sadar hospital for post-mortem, Sub-Divisional Police Officer (SDPO), Nishit Priya said.

The dog squad found the slippers of Rakesh Kumar and also blood stains, police said. Kumar’s father-in-law Avinash Kumar, had earlier lodged a police complaint stating that Kumar was kidnapped from his house on May 29 when four people had come to meet him him (Rakesh Kumar) and took him along with them but Kumar did not return home after that day.

Superintendent of Police Sudhir Kuma Porika said that all those involved in the kidnapping-cum-murder case will soon be arrested. The SDPO said Kumar was most probably killed on May 29 by the abductors.

President of JD(U)’s student wing of Nalanda district, Dhananjay Dev and JD(U)’s youth cell city president, Shashikant Tony demanded the immediate arrest of those involved in the incident.

